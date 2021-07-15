How Europe’s ambitious new climate agenda will affect businesses
The transition will also be painful for some consumers and companies, raising the cost of a wide variety of goods and services
New York Times
July 15, 2021 / 07:42 PM IST
Source: Reuters
Jack Ewing, Stanley Reed and Liz Alderman
FRANKFURT, Germany — Cars with internal combustion engines will disappear from European showrooms by 2035. Steel producers and cement makers will pay for every ton of carbon dioxide their factories emit. Cargo ships may not be able to dock in ports like Rotterdam, Netherlands, or Hamburg, Germany, unless they run on cleaner fuels. Commercial airliners will be required to fill up with synthetic fuel produced with green energy.
The European Union’s plan to cut...