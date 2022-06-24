How energy crunch altered Jindal Power’s fortunes

When Jindal Steel & Power sold its electricity generation subsidiary Jindal Power to the promoter group, investors saw it as good riddance. The power unit was losing money and Jindal Steel’s efforts to sell it to JSW Energy fell through. Moreover, the sale will strengthen Jindal Steel’s balance sheet. But as Jindal Steel concludes the sale, the power unit is seeing a revival of sorts. So much so it is even in the market to buy troubled power plants. What has brought about...