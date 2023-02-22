 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How effective were agriculture development funds announced in Budgets

Siraj Hussain & Kriti Khurana
Feb 22, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

The role envisaged for the Union government in these funds is limited to helping the creation of an ecosystem that supports long-term debt financing through priority sector lending

The government has announced several funds for the agriculture and allied sectors in the last few years. (Representative Image)

The Finance Minister announced setting up an Agriculture Accelerator Fund in the Union Budget of 2023-24 to provide loans to startups of young entrepreneurs in rural areas. The government has announced several funds for the agriculture and allied sectors in the last few years. We examine the status of utilisation of these funds in this article.

It must be remembered that there is no dedicated amount earmarked in the banks or financial institutions for such funds and basically, the government announcement is for loans which can be availed from the banks. The government is only providing interest subsidies on such loans.

For the Accelerator Fund, the total amount of loans that can be availed has not been announced. The rate of interest subvention that will be provided on loans by the government is also not known.

Agriculture Infrastructure Fund