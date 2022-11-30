 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Donald Trump could win the 2024 Republican nomination

Nov 30, 2022 / 07:15 AM IST

The contest is now in full flight, even though only one candidate, Trump, has formally announced. In echoes of 2016, political observers have been debating whether Trump could capture the nomination with a relatively small share of the overall vote.

Can Donald Trump win the Republican presidential nomination?

Indeed, it appears that the Trump campaign may be counting on securing the nomination in exactly that way — winning pluralities while other Republican candidates split the anti-Trump vote.

It wouldn’t be impossible. After all, something like this happened in 2016. But since the modern era of presidential nominations began in 1972, with winners determined by primaries and caucuses rather than national conventions, candidates who relied on that formula have rarely come up the winner.

There are essentially three ways presidential nomination battles can be settled these days:

·         At an early point in the process — perhaps even before the first events in Iowa and New Hampshire — the vast majority of party actors converge on a candidate. And because they control important resources that matter in primary elections, their decision essentially determines the nominee. This is what happens in most presidential nomination cycles, including for Mitt Romney in 2012, Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020.