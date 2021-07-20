How China transformed into a prime cyber threat to the US
According to US officials, the hacking has taken the form of more sophisticated decentralized digital assaults of American companies and interests around the world
New York Times
July 20, 2021 / 07:58 PM IST
Nicole Perlroth
Nearly a decade ago, the United States began naming and shaming China for an onslaught of online espionage, the bulk of it conducted using low-level phishing emails against American companies for intellectual property theft.
On Monday, the United States again accused China of cyberattacks. But these attacks were highly aggressive, and they reveal that China has transformed into a far more sophisticated and mature digital adversary than the one that flummoxed US officials a decade ago.
The Biden administration’s indictment...