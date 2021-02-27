How Chennai made music during the pandemic

For a Madras that wears Margazhi as the prime jewel in her crown, 2020 was strangely disconcerting. Until a year ago, December in Chennai meant sabha-hopping around the streets of Mylapore, Nungambakkam, Alwarpet and T Nagar. Locals and travellers draped in their finest silk would pore over schedules of the various kutcheris (concerts), exercising long-ago-learnt lessons in permutations and combinations trying to figure out the ideal sabha-artiste-performance triad.

It’s not just the season for aural and visual treats — food plays an important part in deciding which artiste would get the bigger audience. Breakfast at the Music Academy at Royapettah, and tiffin at the Narada Gana Sabha at Teynampet.

However, December 2020 was different. If you peeked out of the 29C bus window onto the compound of Music Academy, in place of a car-studded yard lay a barren grey desolate parking lot. The city has slowly opened up to life — buses are moderately crowded, traffic jams are back with a vengeance and masked humans gather at tea shops and thattu kadais. But the air doesn’t ring with the sound of music.

Don McLean’s American Pie took over the world in 1971. In it, he sings…

“But February made me shiver

With every paper I delivered

Bad news on the doorstep

I couldn’t take one more step

I can’t remember if I cried

When I read about his widowed bride

Something touched me deep inside

The day the music died.”

Did McLean’s tribute to Buddy Holly inadvertently prophesy the COVID-19 timeline? For wasn’t it the papers of February 2020 that made us shiver! Thankfully, the music didn’t die.

To describe 2020 as a tough year would be a cliché. The Queen of England termed 1992 as annus horribilis — it was a year of great personal tragedy for the royal family. For common folk, 2020 was annus horribilis.

But it is in trying times that innovation is born.

In the very first week of lockdown, back in March, our screens were flooded with Italians singing to each other from their balconies. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked us to clap for the frontline workers on March 22, we didn’t stop with the applause, we performed as a nation with our pots and pans. To treat a pandemic you have to resort to universal cures — and music is the only thing we have.

The year gone by treated different professionals in different ways. The white-collared among us discovered the joys and travails of working from home. Blue-collared folk resorted to the uniquely-Indian concept of jugaad — while businesses shut in large numbers, newer ones were born. Meanwhile, the artsy lot suddenly found themselves with a lot of time, but no access to a stage nor an audience.

Music, fortunately, is immortal.

From the very first week of the pandemic, households in Chennai broke the silence of the streets with song and dance. Digital airwaves saw a resurgence of antakshari and jam sessions. But it’s one thing to sing for fun, and quite another when music provides your sambar rice and filter coffee.

The studio musicians had it slightly easier than their live music counterparts, given that most of them had their recording set-ups at home and could work on production. Movies might have been few and far between, and their income did drop, but so did their expenses.

Live musicians, on the other hand, were forced to innovate. Luckily, technology gifted them with a new audience. COVID-19 might have locked us in our houses, but it also opened the slightly privileged among us to a world of opportunities — quite literally!

The pandemic-imposed restrictions led to the unique fusion where the musician doubled as the social media ‘techie’ and even honed the entrepreneur in them.

Suddenly, we could see musicians live on Instagram singing to their fans. They arranged behind-the-scenes sessions, gave their audiences virtual tours of their studio and their musical process. They switched over from performances to teaching — it helped that the whole world suddenly decided to give hobbies a chance. Even virtual concerts were arranged.

Mottamadi Music, a Chennai-based inclusive musical group, launched The Makkal Project. They released an instrumental background tune for their fans to karaoke to — and stitched together a video collage of over 200 voices singing a synchronised goosebump-worthy rendition of AR Rahman’s ‘Kanne Kalaimane’.

Live musicians switched over to conducting online classes. Some musicians learnt new instruments. Some organised concerts for causes.

COVID-19 had its benefits for one-man-bands. Unlike regular bands that faced technical issues during live virtual concerts, musician Troydon Netto would use his loop station and give his listeners a full-blown concert — all this from a single-room setup.

It’s spring now. The bird symphonies that woke us each morning during lockdown have now been replaced by the cacophony of horns and construction drilling. The world is returning to normal. Hopefully soon, the sabhas and concert halls of Chennai will ring with the sound of music. Until then, we always have our phones.