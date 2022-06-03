HomeNewsOpinion

How about a preventive health plan for India’s MSMEs?

R Srinivasan   •

The Telangana Industrial Health Clinic Ltd is an attempt to plug the gap between the needs of MSEs who are turning or have just turned sick, and what the existing system offers by way of support

a fifth of MSMEs are in rural India and MSMEs contribute significantly to employment with more than 140 million jobs generated. (Representational Image; Source: ShutterStock)
Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises – MSMEs – are undoubtedly the framework around which India’s economic activity is built. There are nearly 6.4 crore such units which contribute a third of India’s manufacturing output, a quarter of India’s services GDP and nearly half – 45 per cent – of the country’s exports. More crucially, a fifth of MSMEs are in rural India and MSMEs contribute significantly to employment with more than 140 million jobs generated. Without this MSME sector,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers