Housing sector gets a rate hike breather, but uncertainties loom

Highlights Rapid repo rate hikes led to home loan EMIs rising by 18-22 percent in a year Transmission of rate hikes is not yet complete Affordability index is the best in 25 years Rate pause unlikely to be material, only a sentiment booster Macro uncertainties ahead for the housing sector Affordable housing share in total home sales has dropped In recent months, sizzling home mortgage rates led to fears that the forecasted upward cycle for the housing sector could get thwarted. Will last week’s pause in...