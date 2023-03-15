HomeNewsOpinion

Hospitals' defensive credentials on display, but investment risks abound

R. Sree Ram   •

Hospitals have inelastic demand and pricing power. But hospitals are capital intensive businesses and expansion puts stress on financials

Fortis Healthcare
Highlights Hospitals are emerging as a good alternative to pharma stocks  Established hospital chains saw faster recovery from COVID disruption  Several new hospitals listed on the bourses in recent years have delivered decent results  Mature and mainstay hospitals tend to deliver steady returns  But new investments take longer time to break even and weigh on overall earnings The COVID pandemic has reinforced the importance of a good healthcare system. The last couple of years also saw listing of several hospital chains—notably Global Health (Medanta), Krishna...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers