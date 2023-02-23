 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Hong Kong, Singapore show diverging post-COVID economic paths

Andy Mukherjee
Feb 23, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST

Hong Kong mimicked the mainland’s isolationist zero-infection policy and lost business and talent to Singapore, its main competitor in the region​

Real estate has remained at the center of Hong Kong’s $368 billion economy, mainly through wealth created by high valuations — a result of the territory’s scarce land resources. (Source: Bloomberg)

In his two-hour-long budget address Wednesday, Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan didn’t mention “COVID-19” once. Even if you threw in related words like “epidemic,” the count came to 24, the lowest in three years. Taking the speech as a proxy for the emphasis the city places on the pathogen, Chan did a sterling job of turning the public’s gaze away from it. The new campaign that replaces that prolonged — and eventually futile — battle to contain the scourge is titled, “Happy Hong Kong.”

Just how joyous can the Asian financial center be this year? There’s little doubt that the economic reopening will fill stores, restaurants and the airport with visitors, who’ll be lured with freebies like shopping and dining privileges. Local residents will join in the fun, too, at least to spend the $637 consumption vouchers that Chan announced for them in the budget. On the job-creation front, China’s post-pandemic revival will also benefit the special administrative region in 2023, especially its financial services industry.

But on the flipside, continuing with pandemic-era stimulus for yet another year shows that the economy’s performance is still very much tied to the government’s apron strings. This time in 2022, rival Singapore was already making plans to drop travel and social restrictions and start living with COVID-19. As a result, the city-state’s private sector slowly took the baton of growth back from massive fiscal pump-priming.

Hong Kong was also generous in opening the budget spigots during the pandemic. But it mimicked the mainland’s isolationist zero-infection policy and lost business and talent to Singapore, its main competitor in the region. There was no handover from public spending to private enterprise. Singapore’s economy grew 3.6 percent last year, even with a barely noticeable S$2 billion ($1.5 billion) budget deficit; Hong Kong’s output shrank by almost as much, despite a bloated HK$140 billion ($18 billion) fiscal shortfall.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show