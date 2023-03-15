 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Honeywell’s new CEO needs to pick a lane

Brooke Sutherland
Mar 15, 2023 / 05:32 PM IST

The company should decide what kind of business it wants to be under new leader Vimal Kapur

Darius Adamczyk will step down as chief executive officer in June and hand oversight of the company to Vimal Kapur. (Source: Bloomberg)

What kind of company does Honeywell International Inc want to be? Its leadership shake-up offers few hints.

The $128 billion maker of airplane parts, air conditioners and automation equipment announced on Tuesday that Darius Adamczyk will step down as chief executive officer in June and hand oversight of the company to Vimal Kapur, who was named chief operating officer last July. Adamczyk will likely remain executive chairman “at least through April of next year,” he said at a JPMorgan Chase & Co. conference Tuesday, but the exact timeline for when he might cede that role as well is “for the board to really decide.” The transition follows the same script as Adamczyk’s ascension to the CEO post; Adamczyk became COO in April 2016 and officially took on the CEO job in March 2017. He succeeded longtime Honeywell leader Dave Cote, who continued to serve as executive chairman until 2018. Indeed, this latest CEO succession would have been fairly orderly and unremarkable if Adamczyk hadn’t taken pains in July to emphasize that this wasn’t what was happening.

The appointment of a COO was meant to free up Adamczyk to focus more on acquisitions and customer outreach — areas where he hadn’t spent as much time as he would have liked because he was so wrapped up in the day-to-day details of running Honeywell’s myriad businesses and managing the macroeconomic challenges of the past few years. “Many of you will recall that I served as COO once upon a time as well — this announcement today is not a repeat of that playbook,” Adamczyk said in July. But in announcing Kapur’s appointment as CEO on Tuesday, the board’s lead director, former United Parcel Service Inc. CEO Scott Davis, had this to say: “We have been extremely pleased with the thoughtful leadership transition planning and execution undertaken by our board in the past. We deployed a similar playbook to ensure rigorous planning and development for this important transition."

So is this a succession planning playbook or isn’t it? Is this about doing more acquisitions or something else? Honeywell hasn’t announced any deals of significance since Adamczyk ceded some operating responsibilities to Kapur, despite highlighting $25 billion in firepower at its investor day last year. In fact, Honeywell has completed only one deal larger than $1 billion during Adamczyk’s CEO tenure: the $1.3 billion takeover of life-sciences software company Sparta Systems in 2021. “I wish there were more bolt-on acquisitions that were sensibly priced that we could do,” Adamczyk said Tuesday at the JPMorgan conference. His responsibilities as executive chairman will include business development and “shaping the portfolio,” so theoretically there is still an opportunity for him to find this perfect bargain he’s been talking about for the better part of the past six years or to break the company up.