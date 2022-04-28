HomeNewsOpinion

Hindustan Unilever | Why investors are looking past near term macro worries

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

HUL’s volume growth may have been flat but its price hikes held up margins. While its management pointed to near-term margin declines, the Street seems to be taking a longer view

Investors brushed aside Hindustan Unilever’s cautionary outlook by sending its shares up by 4 percent on April 28, around noon, a day after it announced its results. HUL did manage to hold on to its operating profit margin, through a combination of price hikes and cost savings, but signalled this would not be enough in forthcoming quarters. It said margins would dip in the near term before recovering back to earlier levels. But investors seem to be looking beyond this,...

