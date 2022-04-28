English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Envision sustainability for 100+ years with leaders, decision makers and thinkers. Click here.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Hindustan Unilever | Why investors are looking past near term macro worries

    HUL’s volume growth may have been flat but its price hikes held up margins. While its management pointed to near-term margin declines, the Street seems to be taking a longer view

    Ravi Ananthanarayanan
    April 28, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST
    Hindustan Unilever | Why investors are looking past near term macro worries

    Investors brushed aside Hindustan Unilever’s cautionary outlook by sending its shares up by 4 percent on April 28, around noon, a day after it announced its results. HUL did manage to hold on to its operating profit margin, through a combination of price hikes and cost savings, but signalled this would not be enough in forthcoming quarters. It said margins would dip in the near term before recovering back to earlier levels. But investors seem to be looking beyond this,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Who owns India Inc?

      Apr 27, 2022 / 05:05 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Double delight for AU SFB, what yen’s crash says, LIC IPO and investors, get a fix on currency trading and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers