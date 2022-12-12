HomeNewsOpinion

Higher rabi sowing may yield limited gains for agrochemical companies

R. Sree Ram   •

Lower liquidation of inventories during kharif 2022 can limit sales upside during the winter crop season

Highlights Agrochemical inventories are high as heavy rains and crop damages constrained sales during kharif season Product prices are softening. This can put pressure on realisations Companies that sell agrochemical products in overseas markets are better placed Crop prices are still remunerative for farmers and will aid product offtake The winter crop season began on a positive note after a turbulent kharif 2022. Rabi sowing as of December 2 is six percent higher than year ago levels. Water in major reservoirs is at healthy levels...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers