Higher rabi sowing may yield limited gains for agrochemical companies

Highlights Agrochemical inventories are high as heavy rains and crop damages constrained sales during kharif season Product prices are softening. This can put pressure on realisations Companies that sell agrochemical products in overseas markets are better placed Crop prices are still remunerative for farmers and will aid product offtake The winter crop season began on a positive note after a turbulent kharif 2022. Rabi sowing as of December 2 is six percent higher than year ago levels. Water in major reservoirs is at healthy levels...