Higher oil prices mean Wall Street's shale investments will finally pay off

Javier Blas
Apr 25, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

Shale investors recovered about 50 cents for each dollar they invested during the 2010-2020 period. But last year, shale grew strongly enough to push overall US petroleum output to an all-time high

Pumpjacks located in the middle of a residential neighborhood in Midland. (Photographer: Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg)

The huge electronic display reads like a call to arms: “M.O.G.A. Make Oil Great Again.” The pixels soon become five drilling rigs, crude gushing from the top as if they were bottles of champagne.

It stands across the street from the Petroleum Club of Midland, the Texas town that’s the capital of the Permian oil basin. Midland is all about oil and money: Its main thoroughfare (where the club and sign are located) is called Wall Street; George HW Bush started his oil business here in the 1950s before entering politics; the main tourist attraction is a petroleum museum. The landscape is dotted with oil drilling pads and pumpjacks that surface the hydrocarbons that power the American economy.

Oil is a 100-year-old business here. And, if the pixels are to be believed, it will carry on. The screen goes on to declare, “It’s a great day to drill an oil well.”

However, in the table-flat, sage-scented desert that’s the Permian, drilling has slowed from the heyday of the US shale revolution. It’s the same elsewhere in the American oil patch. As of last week, 590 rigs were drilling in the US, down from the most recent peak of 627 rigs set in November. That was already significantly lower than the 888 recorded in 2018 and the high point before that — 1,609 rigs in 2014.