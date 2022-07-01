HomeNewsOpinion

Higher GST rates pose headwinds for consumption stocks

Ananya Roy   •

Proposed increase in GST rates will add to revenue but higher consumer prices could strain already constrained budgets of low and middle income households

Representative image
The GST Council met this week and announced a slew of “corrective” tax measures. It may seem ironical that most of these corrections will increase the tax burden at a time when record-high inflation is already denting consumption demand globally. Furthermore, the Indian economy has been witnessing a K-shaped recovery where low to middle income households are still struggling with income uncertainty and price sensitivity. In such a scenario, when the government decides to increase taxes, it is bound to...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers