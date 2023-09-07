High strategic stakes for India in Maldives presidential polls outcome 

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (left) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting in New Delhi, on August 2, 2022. (AP Photo/File)

It’s an election the outcome of which will be eagerly awaited not just by the 2.82 lakh odd voters in the Indian Ocean archipelago of the Maldives, but by India, China and the Quad nations as well. The country heads for presidential elections on September 9, the fourth since multi-party elections were first held in the nascent democracy in 2008. The upcoming polls in the Maldives, which has been witnessing intense Great Powers contestation owing to its crucial location, are especially important for India, with its huge strategic stakes in the wider Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

India-Maldives Tango

China has made deep inroads in the entire IOR, including in countries in India’s immediate neighbourhood like Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Both, for instance, have joined China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). For New Delhi, therefore, it’s imperative that an India-leaning government again takes charge in Malé. New Delhi-Malé ties have been robust ever since Ibu Solih of the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) was elected President in 2018. The five years since have seen bilateral relations, which had soured during the presidential tenure of the pro-China Abdulla Yameen, become strong once again. In contrast, China’s influence has waned considerably though the Solih government has maintained cordial relations with Beijing.

The Solih government’s ‘India First’ approach and New Delhi’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy have coalesced to each side’s advantage. External affairs minister S Jaishankar described these approaches as “complementary” during the Maldivian President's visit to India last year when he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With bilateral relations currently thriving, the Solih government has been backed to the hilt by New Delhi. It has extended generous cash grants and lines of credit (LoC) for the development of infrastructure projects in the archipelago. India, for instance, extended a LoC of $100 million to the Maldives last year through the Exim Bank for infrastructure projects, taking the overall commitment to $1.43 billion for six projects. India also came to Maldives' aid during the Covid pandemic, helping out with vaccines and financial assistance. It extended a loan of $250 million for its tourism-driven economy, battered by the pandemic.

Electoral Challenges

Solih is now seeking a second term, having won the MDP presidential primary in January this year. There are an unprecedented eight candidates in the electoral fray this time. Like India, its Quad partners too will be banking on a Solih win given that they have been seeking to contain the growing Chinese footprint in the Indo-Pacific. Going by past experience, India knows well that a pro-China government in Malé would mean the resurgence of Beijing’s influence in the archipelago and be detrimental to its strategic interests. Solih, however, faces a challenging battle to retain his presidency. This despite having brought political stability in a country whose political landscape is ever tumultuous and fluid, and steering the Maldives well economically despite the pandemic.

There are several reasons for the daunting contest Solih and his party the MDP are faced with. For one, the MDP faced a split in July, with former President and co-chair of the party Mohamed Nasheed breaking away after failing to win the party nomination to be presidential candidate. Nasheed’s fledgling party The Democrats has fielded Ilyas Nabeeb for the upcoming polls. Nasheed, even while he was still with the MDP and Majlis (Parliament) Speaker had kept the pot boiling for Solih, accusing his cabinet members of corruption at one point and seeking their resignation at another time. He also kept harping on the need for a switch to a parliamentary system in the Maldives, in what was widely perceived as a move to become Prime Minister.

Indeed, Nasheed’s actions have also made New Delhi wary of him though it has no option but to engage with him, given that he has the potential to queer the pitch for India. That Nasheed was exploring an Opposition alliance with his once bitter foe and anti-India Yameen and lobbying for his release from prison, also makes him an untrustworthy leader in the eyes of New Delhi. Yet, he cannot be ignored given that he can play an important role in government formation if none of the eight candidates in the fray is able to garner more than 50 percent of the votes polled in the first round. If this happens, a second round of voting will be held on September 30 which will pit the top two candidates against each other.

China waiting in the wings

Spearheading the Opposition campaign to unseat Solih is the combine of Yameen’s People Party of the Maldives (PPM) and the People’s National Congress (PNC). This alliance has fielded Mohamed Muizzu, who was with the PPM and joined the PNC in early August. Muizzu has his own voter base, having been the mayor of capital Malé and before that housing and infrastructure minister in the Yameen government. Yameen himself is unable to contest due to his conviction for corruption for which he’s currently serving an 11-year jail term. Regardless of his imprisonment, Yameen and his party have carried out a strident ‘India Out’ campaign, forcing the Solih government to issue a decree banning it. If this alliance were to win the presidential polls, China in all likelihood will once again hold sway in the archipelago. Muizzu was famously quoted by the Maldivian media last year as saying, “At the very base of China-Maldives ties has been the trust and collaboration between CPC and PPM.”

While the MDP and PPM-PNC alliance slug it out as the main rivals, smaller parties in the fray could hold the key to who forms government in the event of either of these two failing to get a majority in the first round. In such a scenario, who the smaller parties choose to back could well determine who will be the next President. The Jumhooree party’s leader Qasim Ibrahim, for instance, has shown political expediency, backing the PPM which won in 2013 and the MDP which formed the government in 2018. He may back the winning horse yet again in these elections. Another candidate in the polls is the leader of the two-year-old Maldives National Party (MNP), Mohamed Nazim.

India, obviously, will be on tenterhooks as it watches the electoral battle unfold. Having invested heavily in its outreach to the Solih government and by extension ordinary Maldivians, it can ill-afford to lose out on the gains made in recent years in the archipelago, which has kept China at bay.

Parul Chandra is a New Delhi-based senior journalist who writes on foreign affairs. Twitter: @ParulChandraP. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.