Here’s why KCR is attacking the BJP and ignoring the Congress in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister and President of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) K Chandrashekar Rao has taken his blow-hot, blow-cold relationship with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the level of a turf war by launching a trenchant attack on the Telangana unit of the party, particularly its President and Karimnagar Member of Parliament Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Known for his deft and flexible political moves, KCR (as Rao is addressed by his followers) weighs many options before blowing the bugle for a political war, especially with a political party (in this case the BJP) that’s many times bigger than his TRS.

An unpronounced, yet strategically drawn up agenda is at play in KCR’s multi-pronged attack on the BJP. KCR without being obvious intends to separate the central unit of the BJP and the State unit. The fight isn’t without any point on the Centre’s governance, nor is it just limited to politics. It’s a mix of both. KCR isn’t pulling any punches in his calibrated attack on the BJP’s Telangana unit and Kumar. However, the TRS chief drew a clear line between the BJP’s central leadership and the state leadership, calling the former “Delhi BJP” and the latter, “Silly BJP”.

Ignore Congress, Attack BJP

KCR prefers the BJP to the Congress as his main rival. He has chosen not only to impale the foibles of the state BJP unit and the Centre’s antipathy towards Telangana, but even to highlight how “insignificant” the Congress is in the state.

While trivialising the Congress, KCR meticulously ensured that the defeat of the TRS in the recent bypoll in the Huzurabad Assembly seat was “ignored”, and treated it as a non-issue.

Former Finance Minister Etela Rajender, a friend-turned-bitter critic of KCR, won the Huzurabad Assembly seat on a BJP ticket in the recently-held by-election. The Huzurabad seat has been held by the TRS since 2004 and Rajender has been representing it since 2009. The by-election result is a bitter pill KCR has had to grudgingly swallow.

KCR’s demand for a rollback of the cesses levied on petrol and diesel since 2014, his stand against the three farm laws brought in by the Centre and his support for the agitating farmers, his call to the rank and file of the TRS to stage dharnas in all assembly constituencies demanding that the Food Corporation of India procure paddy (which has refused to buy the paddy crop), are all attempts to portray the TRS as espousing popular causes.

Splitting Anti-incumbency Vote

By projecting the BJP as the main rival to the TRS in Telangana, KCR is cutting the Congress to size. The Congress has a significant presence in over 70-80 assembly constituencies, while the BJP lost its deposit in 107 constituencies in the 2018 assembly elections. The TRS won 88 of the 119 seats in that poll.

The BJP, however, made significant inroads into the TRS strongholds in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and won four out of 17 Lok Sabha constituencies. The saffron party seems to be emerging as the challenger to the TRS after Kumar took over as its State President. The party won two — Dubbaka and Huzurabad — of the four assembly seats where by-elections were held since 2018. It also won a whopping 48-odd corporator seats, reducing the TRS’ majority in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) from 99 (in 2016) to 55 (in 2020).

KCR’s move to choose the BJP as his main rival is a calculated move to scuttle the growth of the Congress, which was hitherto passive, but slowly turning active after A Revanth Reddy took over as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President. By taking on the BJP, KCR is trying to push to the background the Congress, which has its own set of internecine internal squabbles in the state.

KCR may largely succeed in this attempt. With the growing focus from the TRS, the BJP is all charged up. In the political melee, the anti-incumbency vote may get divided, thereby helping the TRS, at least as things stand now.

A Saye Sekhar is senior journalist. Twitter: @sayesekhar