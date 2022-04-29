Here’s how buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya benefited investors 

Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious for new beginnings in Hindu culture. Businesses, construction of a new house or a new investment are started on this day. Indians use this day to purchase gold or gold jewellery and have been doing so for time immemorial. Using gold as a store of value has been a rewarding investment in the past, which explains its longevity. But is buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya a good investment strategy, now that there are alternate avenues, or...