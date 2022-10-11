English
    Helicopter Ben, doughty defender of casino capitalism, deserves the Nobel

    While it’s easy to criticise Bernanke for his policies, we must also consider the context in which they were framed 

    Manas Chakravarty
    October 11, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST
    Helicopter Ben, doughty defender of casino capitalism, deserves the Nobel

    The criticism against Bernanke is a simple one. In his role as high priest of Quantitative Easing and Helicopter Money, he bears responsibility for the fragile state of the advanced economies today (Image: Reuters)

    Highlights The award of the Nobel prize in Economics to Ben Bernanke has been widely criticised The timing, when the global economy and markets are suffering from the aftermath of his policies, is particularly glaring  Bernanke was responsible for the fanning of bubbles in asset markets  Bernanke realised that in the political economy of contemporary advanced capitalism, the only way to stoke growth was through asset price bubbles  As chief theoretician of casino capitalism, he deserves the Nobel  The award of this year’s Nobel prize...

