    HCL Tech Q4 FY23 – Navigated the troubled macro well

    For HCL Tech, decent deal win, steady hiring, and realistic guidance marked the quarter

    Madhuchanda Dey
    April 21, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST
    While recognising near-term uncertainties, the overall outlook for FY24 is positive

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Revenue and margin dragged by seasonal weakness in HCL Software and negative surprise from E&R&D Order booking steady, outlook encouraging Realistic guidance on revenue and margin Well-diversified portfolio and reasonable confidence about FY24 make it a stock to add HCL Tech (CMP: Rs 1037.5 Market Cap: Rs 281,542 crore) posted a decent quarter to end the year on a satisfying note, much different from what larger peers have reported so far. Barring the expected seasonality of the HCL Software business and the late...

