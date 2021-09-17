Handy FDI tips to chase the $5-trillion economy dream

Indian policy-makers now have a new template to pursue their $5-trillion economy goal. In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set a five-year timeframe to reach the cherished target by 2024-25, almost co-terminus with the second term of the present NDA government. The outbreak of the COVID pandemic has put this economic expansion mission at great risk as the country struggles to get its growth engine back on the rails. For a country whose size of the economy stood at...