Half a million job cuts could be just the start

Lionel Laurent
Apr 04, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST

There have been more than 500,000 job cuts announced around the world since October, as tracked by Bloomberg, dominated by white-collar firms like Vimeo. (Representative image)

In April 2020, with around half the world locked down, video-streaming website Vimeo Inc was dealing with “unprecedented” demand, funneling investment in customer support and technical infrastructure, and hosting virtual lunches for new hires. Three years on, revenue is in decline, its shares have slumped 93 percent since going public and it’s slashing jobs. It’s not alone.

There have been more than 500,000 job cuts announced around the world since October, as tracked by Bloomberg, dominated by white-collar firms like Vimeo. What began with a wave of layoffs among high-profile Big Tech companies is spreading. Consultants at McKinsey and KPMG are downsizing themselves; companies like FedEx Corp and Boeing Co are cutting middle management and “bureaucracy”; weak banks like Credit Suisse Group AG are being buried.

Such is life in a normal economy, one might say. With everything snapping back to pre-pandemic reality, from hours spent watching online videos to corporate takeover activity to interest rates, it’s hardly a shock to see companies scrambling to restructure. “During the pandemic, everyone’s using video and what happens is you start to get a little bit of ‘shiny object syndrome,’” Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud recently told Forbes, saying the company now wanted to focus on enterprise customers.

But this stands in fairly stark contrast with demand for blue-collar jobs, where a declining supply of older workers has kept labor markets tight. And it’s surely the opposite of what one might have expected from the Age of Zoom, where headset-and-keyboard-toting elites able to work remotely were set to leave less digitally-literate elders in the dust. What’s happening now isn’t exactly a white-collar “recession” — unemployment rates for professionals in the US are still in the low single-digits overall — but the Zoomocrats now seem to be first in line when the ax swings.