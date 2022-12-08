 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat Poll Results | National party stature a big takeaway for AAP

Aurangzeb Naqshbandi
Dec 08, 2022 / 05:50 PM IST

The Gujarat poll outcome might not have been on the expected lines for AAP, but it has provided a ground for the party to work for improving its prospects in the 2027 elections

AAP secured five seats and a vote share of over 12.9 percent in Gujarat. (Image: Reuters/File)

In less than a decade, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to attain the status of a national party, courtesy Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

It required two seats and 6 percent vote share in Gujarat to reach this milestone, and got more than that. In the final tally, AAP secured five seats and a vote share of over 12.9 percent.

According to rules, a political outfit requires two seats and 6 percent vote share in four states to get the stature of a national party. Till now, there were eight recognised national parties in India. Apart from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, the others are the Trinamool Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Nationalist Congress Party, and the National People’s Party.

AAP, which traces its roots to a anti-corruption agitation against the then Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2011-12, is already in power in Delhi and Punjab. It also has two legislators in Goa. The party also secured over 3.9 million votes in Gujarat.

Though AAP leaders, especially Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, talked about unexpected results in Gujarat, the ruling BJP swept the elections, registering its best-ever tally of 158 seats in the state. Its previous best was 127 seats in the 2002 assembly elections.

Right from the day Kejriwal decided to enter the Gujarat fray, it was widely expected that AAP would cut into Congress’ vote. It has visibly impacted the grand old party in the tribal belt, and in many seats in the Saurashtra region.