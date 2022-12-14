 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat | In Cabinet formation, BJP rewards traditional support base, new vote blocs

Amitabh Tiwari
Dec 14, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

The Cabinet formation in Gujarat highlights the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s new social engineering in the state, and carries a subtle message for the general elections in 2024. Around 60 percent of the Cabinet comprises members from the Other Backward Class (OBC), the Scheduled Caste (SC), and Schedule Tribe (ST) community, which is emerging as the core vote block of the national party.

The party has also kept its traditional supporters, the upper caste, in good humour, giving them representation in proportion of their population: three ministries, in Balvantsinh Rajput, Kanu Desai, and Harsh Sanghvi.

The Patidars continue with their dominance in Gujarat politics, occupying one-fourth of the Cabinet positions, including the coveted Chief Minister’s chair with Bhupendra Patel. The other three are, Rushikesh Patel, Raghavjibhai Patel, and Prafulla Pansheriya.

A section of Patidars had backed the Congress in 2017 seeking reservation for the community. With the exit of Hardik Patel, and the implementation of a 10 percent quota for the economic weaker sections, many Patidars have come back to supporting the BJP.

As per Axis exit polls, the BJP received 8 percent more support from Kadwa, and 16 percent from Leva Patels vis-a-vis the 2017 assembly elections.