GST | In 2022, investors hope for more business-friendly amendments

Since its implementation on July 1, 2017, the GST system has faced issues related to assessment and disputes, and what items to bring under the system's purview.

With the Indian economy seeming to recover from a calamitous slump in the aftermath of the pandemic, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime has taken a few notable initiatives. For instance, it has moved to a completely electronic compliance mechanism, electronic dissemination of notices and avoidance of a physical interface. However, on rationalisation of tax rates, availability of exemptions, procedural amendments and availability of input tax credit (ITC), the system seems to have stumbled.

Compliance

The government proactively promotes its Digital India initiative. Multiple actions have been taken to ease compliance like allowing taxpayers to file monthly or quarterly nil returns through SMS, introduction of a Quarterly Return Monthly Payment system under which registered taxpayers with an aggregate turnover of up to Rs 5 crore in the previous financial year are allowed to file returns on a quarterly basis and pay tax on a monthly basis; and allowing auto-population of sales returns. These steps appear to be major initiatives towards integrating taxation with technology to benefit taxpayers.

To ensure compliant behaviour, certain onerous punitive steps like system-based suspension of registration of taxpayers for their failure to file tax returns for six consecutive months, blocking of ITC and e-way bills, etc. have been introduced. Tax authorities have also used certain draconian powers such as arrest, provisional attachment of accounts, etc. to stop revenue leakages. In cases where powers have not been used cautiously, certain high courts have pulled up tax authorities. It is imperative that tax authorities work according to the legal doctrine ‘bail is a rule and jail an exception’.

The government has also tried to motivate and incentivise taxpayers during the pandemic by announcing a number of taxpayer-friendly initiatives like waiver of late fee and interest, extension of compliance dates, etc. Yet, the immensity of compliance requirements in all states where a taxpayer has operations, coupled with the evolving albeit uniform legislation is proving to be an extremely daunting task for businesses with a multistate presence.

Determining The Applicable Rate

Taxpayers continue to face classification ambiguities whenever there is a change in the rate. It has a direct impact on the pricing as well as availability of goods or services. Hopeful of a quick resolution, taxpayers are forced to approach the GST Council/ Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and the Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR) to seek clarifications. The AAR route has not been conducive because of the AAR’s evident pro-revenue bias.

Both CBIC and GST Council have come forward to rescue taxpayers from unwarranted investigations and pursuant litigation for short levy of tax on account of ambiguity in determining the applicable rate. The CBIC has also issued multiple clarificatory circulars on the recommendations of the GST Council relating to the taxability of food items, GST on repair value of goods re-imported after repairs, annuity payments for highway construction, amusement parks, etc.

The receptiveness of the GST Council to industry feedback and resultant amendments to the GST legislation reinforces the progressive nature of the indirect taxation regime. Having said that, bottlenecks stemming from ambiguities in interpretation continue to persist.

Crystal Ballgazing

As GST would be moving to the fifth year of its implementation, it is hoped that GST authorities do not focus merely on collection of revenue, but also work towards simplifying the law, avoid unnecessary ambiguities, exercise restraint in exercising punitive powers, provide benefit of doubt to taxpayers and introduce more transparency in their functioning so that they can help the Indian economy transition into its next phase of growth.

The government has already made public announcements that the GST Council has been trying to achieve rate rationalization and correction of an inverted duty structure that may go a long way in increasing the taxpayer base, harmonizing the GST rate structure and enhancing revenue neutrality.

While reducing the four slabs to three may not help in achieving the desired goal of uniform taxation, it is definitely a step in the right direction. It may also help in resolving several grey areas and avoid contrarian tax positions.

However, it is imperative for the authorities to chalk out a definitive plan for smooth implementation while reflecting on their earlier learnings like difficulties faced by taxpayers in complying with anti-profiteering provisions, packaging regulations, supply chain dynamics for profitability, blockage of capital on account of inverted duty structure.

The taxpayers are also expecting a more conducive business environment and relaxation in compliance. There are high expectations by MSME sector that Government should emphasize for concessional GST and reducing compliances for Vocal-For-Local kind of initiatives. Similarly, start-ups are also expecting GST relaxation that could provide thrust for digital innovation benefitting newer entities. The taxpayers are also expecting a centralized registration for certain sectors and enhancing input tax credit availability in the construction sector.

While India proclaims her investor-friendly image, most of the investors are scared that India is like a mouse trap which lures investors with incentives that are subsequently withdrawn. Numerous investors are hoping for business-friendly amendments from the government along with an assurance of a stable GST regime in 2022.

It is expected that government would also come up with more benefits on research and development of (R&D) of health products and regulatory support to sectors (such as hospitality, retail and aviation) that are more susceptible to the looming threat of a third wave of COVID-19.

The time is apt to rejuvenate and introduce sweeping changes in the existing GST legislature, procedures and systems to move towards a simpler regime. The changes on conversion of tax slabs, simplification of compliance and revamping the GST portal would also be crucial in the direction of putting in place a more taxpayer friendly and empathetic GST regime.

SR Patnaik is Partner & Head – Taxation, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.

(Shivam Garg, Senior Associate, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, also contributed to this article)