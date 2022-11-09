Growth drivers are finally falling in place for large pharma companies

Highlights Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Labs and Cipla see upgrades in earnings estimates after September quarter results All three companies have clocked healthy growth in US sales last quarter The companies’ efforts to mitigate the impact of US generic price erosion are beginning to bear fruit Large pharmaceutical companies that sell finished dosage drugs in India and abroad are finally getting a grip on growth. After years of unexciting results Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Cipla have seen upgrades in earnings...