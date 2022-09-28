Growth drivers are falling in place for HAL’s aircraft manufacturing unit

Highlights Total revenue growth set to gain pace from FY25 on delivery of orders Aircraft manufacturing segment lagged in FY17-FY22 due to prolonged execution cycles The repairs and spares segment generated more than half of HAL’s revenue in FY22 Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is known as a manufacturer of aircraft and helicopters. Yet, the repair, overhaul and maintenance of aircraft and engines dominated its business in recent years. The repair and spares business generated about 63 percent of HAL’s revenue in FY22, up from 40...