Gross capital formation was the mainstay of GDP growth in last 3 years

The emphasis on capital expenditure in this year’s Union Budget is well known. What may perhaps come as a surprise is that, during the last three years since the pandemic began, or between 2019-20 and 2022-23, it is gross capital formation that has been the main supporter of growth. Between 2019-20 and 2022-23, taking the government’s advance estimates for the current fiscal year, gross capital formation accounted for a massive 75 percent of the growth in GDP at constant prices...