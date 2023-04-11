Green Pivot | Can Musk magic break the climate curse?

Highlights Tesla Master Plan Part 3 suggests ways to fight climate change globally Suggests actions to build a sustainable energy future Estimates resources required to achieve targets The global plan is an extrapolation of a US model and suffers from simplification The proposal does not capture the handicap of developing nations Musk’s ideation though adds a new dimension to the climate crusade Elon Musk loves to think big and bold. In the latest instance of his visionary ideation, Tesla, the crown jewel of Elon’s empire, has...