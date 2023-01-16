Green Hydrogen: What it will take for India to become an energy exporter

The world is moving towards decarbonisation and green hydrogen has emerged as a key alternative source of energy to fossil fuels. Major economies such as the US, Canada, Australia and the EU are racing to emerge as large scale producers of low-cost green hydrogen for internal consumption as well as exports. In India too, the potential of green hydrogen has raised expectations in the government and industry circles that the country could transition from an energy importer to an energy exporter owing to its advantage as one of the lowest cost renewable energy producers in the world.

The recently announced National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) is the first step towards that objective. It aims to establish green hydrogen production capacity of at least 5 MMTPA by 2030 and associated renewable energy (RE) generation capacity of 125 GW. The NGHM also promises to develop an enabling policy framework and lay down robust standards and regulations framework to support establishment of green hydrogen ecosystem.

However, for India to emerge as a serious exporter of green hydrogen, it is imperative to take note of policy and regulatory developments in key export markets and engage in early consultation through bilateral and multilateral bodies to help develop a globally acceptable regulatory framework for green hydrogen production, storage and transportation.

European Union (EU), which has set a target of importing 10 MMTPA of green hydrogen by 2030, would be a key export market for Indian producers. The EU Renewable Energies Directive defines renewable hydrogen as hydrogen that (i) derives its energy content from renewable sources other than biomass; and (ii) achieves a 70 percent GHG (greenhouse gas) emission reduction compared to fossil fuels. In comparison, the Indian Green Hydrogen Policy (GHP) announced in February 2022 contains no reference to the level of GHG emission reduction that green hydrogen should achieve.

EU Directive 2018/2001 requires that the renewable properties of electricity used for the production of green hydrogen are claimed only once and only in the end-use sector. On the other hand, the Indian GHP permits renewable energy used in the production of green hydrogen or green ammonia to count towards the RPO compliance of the consuming entity, and renewable energy consumption in excess of the hydrogen producer’s obligation may be included towards the RPO compliance of the discoms in whose area the green hydrogen project is located. (RPO stands for renewable purchase obligation — a mandate that all electricity distribution licensees should purchase or produce a minimum specified quantity of their requirements from renewable energy sources.) The Indian framework, therefore, permits the renewable properties of the electricity to be counted twice.

EU has also recently issued draft rules that will apply to production of green hydrogen outside the EU and contain criteria to determine whether electricity used for production of green hydrogen can be considered fully renewable. Among other things, the rules require quarterly matching of renewable energy generation with electrolyser operation which applies until March 31, 2028 and thereafter, the rules propose hourly matching of renewable energy generation and electrolyser operation for the hydrogen produced to be considered as renewable or green. The Indian GHP permits banking of renewable energy for 30 days for production of green hydrogen/green ammonia. It is evident that when the EU applies hourly matching rule, the green hydrogen produced from banked energy will not qualify as renewable hydrogen under the EU rules.

READ | MC Explains: What is National Green Hydrogen Mission and what is India’s policy? Another key development in the EU which would impact Indian industries is the proposed implementation of Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) or the EU carbon tax from October 1, 2023. CBAM seeks to levy a carbon tax on imports of specified goods into the EU which do not attract a carbon or emissions tax in the country of production. The CBAM will initially apply to selected goods whose production is carbon intensive such as cement, iron and steel, aluminium and fertilisers. These are so-called hard-to-abate sectors where green hydrogen is expected to play a significant role in their decarbonisation. India exported 5.71 million tonnes of steel to Europe in FY 22 and once the transition period for CBAM is over, Indian steel exports to EU would be subjected to a carbon tax unless they are low-carbon or green steel. While EU is yet to publish detailed rules for implementation of CBAM, its regulatory framework governing green hydrogen will have an impact on what qualifies as green steel. The examples above show that key export markets for Indian green hydrogen are setting standards and regulations in the green hydrogen space and India needs to proactively engage with the legislators and policymakers in these jurisdictions to develop a consistent regulatory framework which finds global acceptance. In fact, India should consider setting up a global alliance of major countries involved in green hydrogen production or import on the lines of International Solar Alliance to help evolve a common regulatory framework. Ramanuj Kumar is a Partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.

