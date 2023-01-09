Green hydrogen mission a critical foray for India’s net zero journey

It is significant that the Union cabinet has approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission recently unleashing yet another big initiative in our march to net zero in the next five decades. This is undoubtedly a challenging feat to achieve. India’s economy is projected to grow to $20-30 trillion over the next three to five decades and this growth coincides with our net zero commitments.

It might be worth reiterating once more that hydrogen is not a primary fuel as it is not available in a naturally pure form, unlike other primary energy materials such as fossil fuels or nuclear fuels or renewable sources of energy. It is like electricity, the flow of protons-electrons in electricity, and both are not naturally available and need to be produced by some primary energy resource. But both are good carriers of energy due to the fact that they can be generated at one end, transported and then used at the other end. The similarities between electricity and hydrogen end there.

Let’s now turn to the energy demand and its trajectory over the next few decades. India’s economic and industrial growth will depend on the availability of cheap and abundant energy. India consumes 7,000 terawatt hours (TWh) of energy or 929 Mtoe (million tonnes of oil equivalent) primary energy where renewable energy forms just about four percent. The total energy consumption includes 1,400 terawatt hours of electricity (20 percent), and the rest is the energy for transportation, industry, commercial, agriculture and residential sectors. Of India’s energy consumption, 85 percent comes from fossil fuels; mainly coal, oil, and gas. Nuclear and hydropower make up 2.5 percent and 4.5 percent of installed capacity and solar and wind form about four percent. The figures must be noted, it is very important.

The current consumption of 7,000+ TWh of energy will increase 5-7 fold over the next 3-5 decades, depending on the growth trajectory, right around the time when New Delhi sets a net zero target. India has the toughest challenge to meet its aspirational high growth trajectory which coincides with net zero.

So, why is hydrogen significant for India?

There are three important reasons.

First, the need for massive infrastructure development. Electricity needs a wired network for transmission and distribution (T&D) while the rest of energy comprising fossil fuels is carried via road, sea and piped network. To carry all the energy as electricity, massive investment is required in the development of T&D infrastructure. And a single means of carrying energy might be the cause of potential disruption due to the possibility of hacking of the network in this AI age. Hydrogen offers an alternative as another mode of carbon-free energy carrier. Second, green hydrogen is generated from electricity and if the electricity used is renewable such as solar, wind or biomass, hydrogen can act as storage of renewable energy, and by doing so make the ‘infirm’ nature of renewable energy a ‘firm energy’. In that sense, hydrogen is a carrier of renewable electricity (and might in future be of nuclear energy as well). Third, hydrogen also provides a material substitute as fossil fuel is currently used for energy and materials (fertilisers/plastics/steel). When we withdraw fossil in our net zero pathway, hydrogen can step in as a substitute for material sustainability. Hydrogen vs Battery for Energy Storage Batteries can store electricity directly while hydrogen needs to be generated through water electrolysis. Hydrogen is superior to batteries due to the fact that it has a higher energy density. The current state-of-the-art batteries can store at 200 Wh/kg while hydrogen stored as high-pressure hydrogen can store energy at 1,600 Wh/kg. Enormous R&D is underway to push this to 5,000 Wh/kg to make it like carrying petrol and diesel). The biggest risk for batteries in India comes from the non-availability of materials such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite that are used for making them. It is almost clear that heavy-duty commercial transport in India will happen on the back of fuel cells using hydrogen. Green Hydrogen Mission India needs to ride this with multiple strategies. The mission document specifies some of these. The Rs 19,744 crore initial outlay with Rs 17,490 crore for SIGHT (strategic interventions for green hydrogen transition program), Rs 1,466 crore for pilot projects, Rs 400 crore for R&D and Rs 388 crore for other mission components gives the initial thrust to build the hydrogen ecosystem. The biggest challenge is to build systems which are safe, easy and highly reliable. Hence, early deployment of hydrogen for many end uses is critical for the success of the mission. The use of hydrogen as a drop-in-fuel in ICE (internal combustion engines) vehicles or as drop-in-material in chemical processes like ammonia, petrochemicals, steel and many fossils-driven material industries, to hydrogen boilers, is a low-hanging fruit which can bring speed to hydrogen economy for India. Airports, commercial centres, data centres and so on can run purely on hydrogen since it can meet all different types of energy needs of the complex. The next stage of hydrogen use will be fuel cell-based power units for both stationary and mobility applications. This will be the most potent way to propel the use of hydrogen since these are very efficient compared to hydrogen uses mentioned earlier are low-hanging fruits. The life cycle cost of production of hydrogen from water electrolysis is about Rs 600-800/kg currently, while the target is to bring it down to Rs 100/kg in this decade. It is possible to produce hydrogen from coal, India’s most abundant energy source, and convert coal to hydrogen. A pit head coal to hydrogen project will deliver hydrogen at less than Rs 150/kg. Hence, it will not be out of place to examine the use of the next type of hydrogen – blue hydrogen – where we can convert coal into hydrogen and safely integrate a carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) to make it near zero emission hydrogen plants. This hydrogen will be 50 percent cheaper than renewable hydrogen and can be made in large capacity to meet the demand. Hydrogen Economy It might be early to call it the heralding of the hydrogen economy as the current cost of hydrogen is in excess of Rs 600/kg. Compared on an equal energy content basis, or the per kWh (energy unit) basis, coal energy costs today Rs 0.6 /kWh while natural gas is approximately Rs 3/kWh and green hydrogen will be Rs 20 /kWh. This is a huge gap and cannot be reduced only by economies of scale. It requires multiple strategies. The thrust should be to develop an entirely new and deep technology innovation system (remember solar PV in early 2010 cost Rs18/kWH). Simultaneously, we need to develop a CO 2 tax/credit system. These can be given a supply boost through productivity-linked incentive schemes, a demand boost with green hydrogen consumption obligation (GHCO) mandate for refineries, city gas and fertilisers, and exports for green products. Ninety percent of India will be built in the next three decades (as it grows to a $30 trillion economy from $3 billion at present) and this growth will be powered by hydrogen. Hence, unlike in the developed west, India has a golden opportunity to build its new generation technologies and become a global supplier. For this, bold step(s) to be taken and the current announcement by PM Modi on green hydrogen is just the way to move ahead. This will have to be followed by other missions like blue hydrogen, CCUS and hydrogen fuel cell mission (HFC) to make the Indian economy grow rapidly and sustainably. Hydrogen invites two critical comments. One, the use of water as a source of hydrogen and hence how the hydrogen-water nexus will pan out, and second, the safety and regulatory aspect. These are perfectly legitimate concerns and need to be addressed. Scientists, public intellectuals, energy and environment scientists and regulatory bodies should examine this in great detail. India is capable of integrating solutions into its existing plans while building new technology plants but that would come with a huge amount of penalty and India needs international funding if it wants to really take care of carbon dioxide since fossil fuels are very much a part of India’s energy transformation strategy. R R Sonde is a Professor of Chemical Engineering at IIT Delhi. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.

