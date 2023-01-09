 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Green hydrogen mission a critical foray for India’s net zero journey

R R Sonde
Jan 09, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

The mission will give the initial thrust to build the hydrogen ecosystem but early deployment for many end uses is critical for the success of the programme

Green hydrogen is one of the cleanest sources of energy with close to zero emission.

It is significant that the Union cabinet has approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission recently unleashing yet another big initiative in our march to net zero in the next five decades. This is undoubtedly a challenging feat to achieve. India’s economy is projected to grow to $20-30 trillion over the next three to five decades and this growth coincides with our net zero commitments.

It might be worth reiterating once more that hydrogen is not a primary fuel as it is not available in a naturally pure form, unlike other primary energy materials such as fossil fuels or nuclear fuels or renewable sources of energy. It is like electricity, the flow of protons-electrons in electricity, and both are not naturally available and need to be produced by some primary energy resource. But both are good carriers of energy due to the fact that they can be generated at one end, transported and then used at the other end. The similarities between electricity and hydrogen end there.

Let’s now turn to the energy demand and its trajectory over the next few decades. India’s economic and industrial growth will depend on the availability of cheap and abundant energy. India consumes 7,000 terawatt hours (TWh) of energy or 929 Mtoe (million tonnes of oil equivalent) primary energy where renewable energy forms just about four percent. The total energy consumption includes 1,400 terawatt hours of electricity (20 percent), and the rest is the energy for transportation, industry, commercial, agriculture and residential sectors. Of India’s energy consumption, 85 percent comes from fossil fuels; mainly coal, oil, and gas. Nuclear and hydropower make up 2.5 percent and 4.5 percent of installed capacity and solar and wind form about four percent. The figures must be noted, it is very important.

The current consumption of 7,000+ TWh of energy will increase 5-7 fold over the next 3-5 decades, depending on the growth trajectory, right around the time when New Delhi sets a net zero target. India has the toughest challenge to meet its aspirational high growth trajectory which coincides with net zero.

So, why is hydrogen significant for India? 

There are three important reasons.