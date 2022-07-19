HomeNewsOpinion

Govt wakes up to the folly of wind energy auctions -- belatedly

R. Sree Ram   •

Average annual wind energy installations halved in FY18-20 compared to capacity additions in FY15-17

Sometimes chasing the lowest tariffs is not the best outcome for an industry. Take the case of wind energy. Capacity additions in the sector decelerated after the government introduced reverse-auction-based project awards in 2017. Average annual installations halved in FY18-FY20 vis-à-vis FY15-FY17 as states shied away from wind power additions. See chart. (image) Over-enthusiastic investors bid aggressively in the central wind energy auctions to grab projects. The government linked the incremental project additions to record low tariffs realised in the...

