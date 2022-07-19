Govt wakes up to the folly of wind energy auctions -- belatedly

Sometimes chasing the lowest tariffs is not the best outcome for an industry. Take the case of wind energy. Capacity additions in the sector decelerated after the government introduced reverse-auction-based project awards in 2017. Average annual installations halved in FY18-FY20 vis-à-vis FY15-FY17 as states shied away from wind power additions. See chart. (image) Over-enthusiastic investors bid aggressively in the central wind energy auctions to grab projects. The government linked the incremental project additions to record low tariffs realised in the...