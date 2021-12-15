Governor vs Chief Minister | Political meddling with educational institutions must stop

The rather ugly spat between Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as regards the latter’s alleged interference in the appointment of vice-chancellors in state universities should not surprise anyone familiar with the Indian academic scene. That the incident has come out in the open, too, should not alarm those with even a semblance of awareness of what goes on in the realm of education in India.

In almost all states allegations of political intrusion in various appointments in educational institutions have been made, more or less consistently. The only difference this time is that the Governor/Chancellor has expressed his anguish and discomfort, in writing, to the Chief Minister. In many other cases it is the Chief Minsters or their Cabinet colleagues who have alleged that the office of the Governor/Chancellor has intervened in academic appointments.

It is indeed a given that there is political interference in educational appointments, and that is something that does not just afflict Kerala; it is a pan-Indian occurrence. Though this particular incident concerns, in a way, the appointment of vice-chancellors, the larger picture has to do with the way political bosses meddle, and intrude in affairs that pertain to the educational domain.

The statutes and ordinances of universities in India are so framed that such meddling seems inevitable. The central universities have the President of India at the helm in the capacity of the Visitor, and at the state universities it is the Governor who is the final authority in the capacity of the Chancellor. In general, the education minister of a state happens to be the Pro-Chancellor.

These arrangements have continued in some form or the other as relics of the colonial era, with little or no modification, and were promulgated for the first three universities set up in 1857 in the three presidencies: Bombay, Calcutta, and Madras. All the subsequent daughter universities from these three parent ones, both before Independence and after, have religiously followed the erstwhile statutes and ordinances almost in toto.

The usual procedure for the selection of a Vice-Chancellor is that a search committee comprising of ‘experts’ (not all of whom are necessarily top-notch educationists) recommends the names of three candidates, and the Chancellor picks one from the list. Though the recommendation comes from the committee, there is no guarantee that the best from the list of candidates (applicants/nominees) get recommended. At times the committee invites shortlisted candidates for an interview, ostensibly to ‘counsel’ them.

It is hard to imagine that the appointments would be bereft of political prying given that the Chairperson/Convener of such a search committee is the nominee of the state government. Also, the Chancellor is, needless to emphasise, a political appointee! Why and what should compel us to believe that the mechanism inherent is such a mission will be without any political meddling given that the actors involved are all a political lot?

The mechanism which is ardently followed here was laid down by political masters who may not have had faith in the native educationists, and devised a system whereby the dice had to be loaded in their favour. Thus, it is not surprising that in their own home, Great Britain, they do not involve such political class in academic selections.

India, however, has, inevitably, followed the system, and fine-tuned it to make it fit in her caste, class, ethnic and religious manoeuvrings by not overhauling the system, and by not enabling educational appointments to be guided and led by high-ranking and independent educationists.

Late M Anandakrishnan, a former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University in Chennai and Vice-Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Council, had, on a number of occasions, raised the issue of corruption in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors and had famously labelled that as the ‘briefcase culture’. No wonder that such appointments of Vice-Chancellors inevitably leads to their involvement in corrupt practices. In Tamil Nadu, Vice-Chancellors have been caught red-handed while accepting bribes, and have also been arrested. Anandakrishnan had also alleged that a former V-C of Anna University had collected Rs 10 lakh each from 500 affiliated colleges!

What begs the question is, why politicians interfere at all. Well, who does not want a pliable incumbent at the highest level of an educational institution? Once you put a person of your choice in a place you have all the freedom to steamroll the institution the way you like in terms of appointments, contracts/tenders, and extract a price for the next few years for having ‘invested’ in the enterprise. The incumbent who has handed over the ‘briefcase’ has to get their returns too. Each faculty appointment, as we saw in the case of the arrested V-Cs in Tamil Nadu, has a price too.

The attendant vices that creep in as a result of corrupt practices is nepotism and inbreeding, which in their wake lead to a system that does not promote scholarship or enhancement of educational standards. The result is that our universities do not occupy any place of pride in the rankings of worldwide universities. Though at least three of our universities have been in place for more than a century-and-a-half what do we have to show in terms of achievements at the global level? A single Nobel Prize in 1930 that was awarded to Sir CV Raman! That Nobel, however, was not because of the ‘system’ that prevails in India’s universities, but in spite of it.

MA Kalam, former Chairperson, School of Social Sciences, University of Madras, and founding Dean, Krea University, is Visiting Professor, Centre for Economic and Social Studies, Hyderabad.