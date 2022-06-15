Government’s National Air Sports Policy 2022 must have a green footprint

On June 7, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation announced India’s first National Air Sports Policy 2022 (NASP) to make the Indian air sports sector safe, affordable, and sustainable. The vision of the policy is to make India one of the top air sports nations by 2030.

The policy is an important step by the government to regulate the air sports ecosystem considering the economic potential of the sector. Speaking at the launch of the policy, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia remarked, “From a small market size of around 5,000-odd air sports practitioners creating around Rs 8-100 crore of annual revenue, we can target over Rs 8,000 to 10,000 crore annual revenue, and generate over 1,00,000 direct jobs.”

One of the key objectives of the NASP is to enable the adoption of international good practices in safety, including but not limited to, air sports infrastructure, equipment, operations, maintenance and training, and to develop a simple, stakeholder-friendly, and effective governance structure of air sports sector.

The most remarkable initiative under the NASP has been the setting up of the Air Sports Federation of India (AFSI) as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Civil Aviation with the power to represent India at the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI), the world governing body for air sports.

The NASP also provides comprehensive coverage for modern air sports, including aeromodelling and model rocketry, amateur-built and experimental aircraft, and even drones. It would also be interesting to see how the NASP creates a functioning nexus with the drone rules. The policy provides that the government may request the GST council to consider rationalising the GST rate on air sports equipment to 5 percent or less to make air sports affordable to the common public.

The Government of India notified the draft ‘National Air Sports Policy’ for public feedback on January 2. In the draft NASP policy, it was proposed to have a two-tier governance structure for air sports in India with the AFSI as the apex governing body; and associations for each air sport for handling day-to-day activities. However, the final policy provides for a more decentralised four-tier governance structure consisting of the ASFI, national associations for individual air sports or a set of air sports, Regional or State and Union Territory level units of the national air sports associations, and district-level air sports associations.

The ASFI is also mandated to publish its draft guidelines within six months after due consultation with relevant stakeholders. One of the important points of discussion in this context would be the inclusion of specific provisions dealing with the environmental impact of the air sports sector. At the international level, the FAI Environmental Commission is empowered to monitor the impact of air sports on the environment, and recommend policies to reduce any negative effects of air sports on the environment.

The ASFI in its guidelines can push for sustainable products and solar-powered planes. It shall also encourage innovations that can help air sports to become more sustainable and environmentally friendly. The policymakers can explore green certification procedures for competitions, sustainable materials management policies, and green standards for air sports as possible additions to the ASFI guidelines.

While there has been considerable international discourse to minimise the environmental impact of the aviation industry, the environmental impact of the air sports sector is negligible. However, considering the rapid advancement of technologies in this sector, there is a need to regulate the air sports sector to ensure proper environmental assessment of the activities.

Adithya Variath is co-ordinator, Centre for Research in Air and Space Law, Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai, and Research Fellow, ISLC, University of Milan, Italy. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.