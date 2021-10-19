MARKET NEWS

English
Goldman Sachs wins approval to buy out its partner in China

The China Securities Regulatory Commission gave Goldman Sachs the go-ahead to buy out Beijing Gao Hua Securities, its local partner, as Beijing tries to make good on a pledge it made in 2017 to allow foreign investment banks to fully own their China operations.

New York Times
October 19, 2021 / 03:50 PM IST
Goldman Sachs wins approval to buy out its partner in China

Goldman Sachs reached a deal to buy a remaining 49 percent stake in Goldman Sachs Gao Hua from its Chinese partner in December. (Image: Reuters)

Alexandra Stevenson Goldman Sachs has won approval to take full ownership of a joint venture in China, enabling the Wall Street firm to expand its operations in the country at a time when Beijing has made moves to open up its financial sector. The China Securities Regulatory Commission gave Goldman Sachs the go-ahead to buy out Beijing Gao Hua Securities, its local partner, as Beijing tries to make good on a pledge it made in 2017 to allow foreign investment banks...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers