Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley CEOs see ‘green shoots’ on Wall Street

Jun 13, 2023 / 12:11 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Wall Street firms are suffering through one of the leanest periods in years even by the standards of the feast-to-famine nature of investment banking.

Joshua Franklin in New York The chief executives of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley said they were seeing “green shoots” in their struggling investment banking businesses, which implemented large-scale dismissals as higher interest rates damped activity. Wall Street firms are suffering through one of the leanest periods in years even by the standards of the feast-to-famine nature of investment banking, with a dearth of capital markets activity and deals as would-be buyers and sellers struggle to agree on price. However, after several...