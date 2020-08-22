Gold smuggling to direct fund transfers, Kerala sinking in Dubai’s quicksand

Kerala’s Life Mission that provides financial assistance to the homeless to build houses has landed in a controversy, with foreign funds being sourced perhaps without complying with central government clearances under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010. According to details of the MoU signed on July 11, 2019, between the Red Crescent, UAE, and the Kerala government, the former has agreed to provide financial assistance to the tune of Rs 20 crore. Of this, Rs 14.5 crore is for housing and Rs 5.5 crore for a health centre at Vadakkanchery, in Thrissur district.

Once the state government’s role and alleged kickbacks started doing the rounds, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) went into a huddle over the MoU signed by the Life Mission CEO on behalf of the state government. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier denied any direct association between the state government and the Red Crescent.

The latest controversy over Life Mission has been triggered by Swapna Suresh, the second accused in the gold smuggling case, who is said to have received a commission of Rs 1 crore from the Red Crescent. Giving a further spin, Unitac Builders, the construction company given the contract to build homes, now claims it paid over Rs 4 crore as commission for the Red Crescent-funded project. The details pertaining to who got paid is likely to add to the misery of the government.

Meanwhile, the sleuths are taking a fresh look as to why did Suresh and the chartered accountant of M Sivashankar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s former principal private secretary, keep a bank locker with joint operating rights.

Now, the intelligence agencies are likely to consider other alarming possibilities. The first is if senior members of the state government are beneficiaries in the Life Mission deal. The second one pertains to more such deals playing out simultaneously, originating from foreign countries, especially the United Arab Emirates. The third one would consider the presence of more conduits such as Suresh and drop points other than bank lockers for kickbacks. Finally, the probability so far not acknowledged in the public domain — could it be that the gold smuggled via diplomatic route was meant as gratis for deals fixed, favours rendered?

One needs to look back at the post-flood days of August 2018 when there was a flurry of announcements regarding the UAE’s financial aid to Kerala. It started with a big ticket announcement by the CMO that Vijayan had been informed about the UAE promising Rs 700 crore as assistance for flood relief work. After a couple of days UAE Embassy officials in Delhi clarified that the UAE had not announced anything officially. Soon came what was then the last word from the CM, that he had been informed by none other than Lulu Group’s MA Yusuff Ali about the aid. The promise for aid soon became hearsay and things didn’t move further as the Centre did not deem it a matter worth pursuing.

Much water has flown into the Arabian Sea since then with Kerala bracing for repeat floods each August. The UAE consulate in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram has flourished as many politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen in Kerala have paid scant respect to protocols that should have governed transactions with a foreign country, represented by that consulate.

The likes of Suresh, with one foot in the UAE consulate and the other in the state secretariat, why even the CMO, have emerged setting new benchmarks in the power they wield. Some others doubled as consultants and special officers, their value determined by each one’s capacity to bring in funds. Hitherto unglamorous departments were repositioned during investment melas.

If the story currently unfolding in Kerala holds true to its script, the Rs 20 crore deal powered by Rs 4 crore kickback can only be a prelude. Its sequel would be the real story as it would showcase the wheeling and dealing of Dubai involving the entire gamut of Kerala’s businessmen, politicians, film-makers and ordinary job-seekers.

For many in Kerala, the UAE, especially Dubai, seems to be the preferred destination for deal-making; and they seem to forget that while engaging with a foreign country it is the Ministry of External Affairs that plays the anchor role, not the state department.

Clearly, Kerala enjoys a special relationship with the Emirate.