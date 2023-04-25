Gold is the health tonic that can perk up your portfolio

Correlation of gold returns to Nifty returns has been negative. This means whenever Nifty falls, gold holds the fort.

India has seen a drastic change in investment patterns over the past couple of decades thanks to new investment options driven by easy-to-use tech platforms. However, one investment option has remained consistent over the last few decades, even over centuries--gold. We studied gold returns in conjunction with equity and debt markets, GDP growth rate and other factors. Below are a few of our insights: (image) As of March 31, 2023. Returns aren’t only about equities: Equity, as an asset class, has...