Gold is getting its glitter back

Merryn Somerset Webb
Jan 16, 2023 / 05:18 PM IST

In today’s markets, there aren’t many other things you can turn to as a long-term safe haven 

The gold price (in dollars) is up some 15 percent since the beginning of last November.

When I recently went to talk to some school children about the nature of money, I brought props: a cowrie shell, a piece of play paper and a small handful of shredded dollar bills. Which of these, I asked, is money?

The point I wanted to make: It is all about belief. If everyone agrees something is money, it is indeed money. One particularly engaged child interrupted me just as I was getting going on the rai stones of Yap to ask: Can fiat currencies really survive? Not what you might expect from an 11-year-old.

The answer, of course, was that it depends what one means by survive. Carry on for many more decades under the same names of dollars, pounds, euros, etc.? Sure. Do so without losing purchasing power? Not a hope. Even inflation at 2 percent each year halves the value of your money in 36 years. And inflation at 2 percent for the long-term is something of a distant dream at the moment. CPI is down to 6.5 percent in the US and it will fall further from here, but it is very unlikely to settle at 2 percent, where most central banks still have their targets set.

We live in a world of very big government — one in which the answer to anything is more state spending (the UK’s response to rising energy bills, for example, is to have the state cover much of the cost) and in which governments have taken on vast investment responsibilities (in green energy, for instance). Deficits and borrowing will rise as a result. At the same time, the effort to build resilient supply chains and to reshore manufacturing will make everything more expensive, as will rising labor costs around the world. The disinflationary effects of China entering the global workforce are long gone.

So inflation is with us for the long haul. If you are holding cash, know that it is only a temporary king.

This all led the children and me to a discussion of whether there is anything that stays money forever. Enter physical gold, the only thing that has been considered real money by most people and that has maintained its purchasing power for nearly 3,000 years. This isn’t a particularly interesting conversation if there is no inflation: If a pound or a dollar holds its purchasing power, who needs gold? It is heavy, you have to store it, it has no yield. When inflation is on the table, things get more interesting.