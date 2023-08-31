English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Gokaldas takes Africa route to sidestep US duties

    Atraco’s manufacturing units has duty free access to US, Europe and enjoy low labour costs

    R. Sree Ram
    August 31, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST
    Gokaldas takes Africa route to sidestep US duties

    Highlights Atraco has four manufacturing units in Kenya and one in Ethiopia Kenya has duty free access to the US, the world’s largest retail apparel market Atraco and Gokaldas have limited client overlap and the deal offers cross-selling opportunities Atraco is profitable. Gokaldas aims to improve profit margins through better cost efficiencies In a highly competitive business such as textiles and apparels manufacturing, one should not pass over an opportunity to grow the business from a low-cost location. Gokaldas Exports’ acquisition of Atraco Group meets this...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The rise and rise of defence stocks

      Aug 29, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

      In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Unsecured retail lending putting pressure on NBFCs, market lessons for new-age tr...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers