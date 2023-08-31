Gokaldas takes Africa route to sidestep US duties

Highlights Atraco has four manufacturing units in Kenya and one in Ethiopia Kenya has duty free access to the US, the world’s largest retail apparel market Atraco and Gokaldas have limited client overlap and the deal offers cross-selling opportunities Atraco is profitable. Gokaldas aims to improve profit margins through better cost efficiencies In a highly competitive business such as textiles and apparels manufacturing, one should not pass over an opportunity to grow the business from a low-cost location. Gokaldas Exports’ acquisition of Atraco Group meets this...