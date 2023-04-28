Godrej Consumer’s price tag for Raymond’s FMCG brands leaves little room for error

Highlights: Investors are wary at the price paid for Godrej Consumer’s acquisition of Raymond’s FMCG brands, its shares were down by around 5 percent at 12.45pm While the price of Rs 2825 crore seems high for a business with sales of Rs 622 crore in FY23 and EBITDA margin in high single-digits, the company points to cash on books and tax benefits worth Rs 500 crore as adjustments Godrej Consumer expects that EBITDA margins will double in FY25 and it will work...