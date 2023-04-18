 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Global Money Transfers: It's Nexus vs Icebreaker

Andy Mukherjee
Apr 18, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

One concept uses bank deposits, the other digital currencies. Both could be coming to your smartphones. Technology will level a playing field where retail clients are badly fleeced in comparison to small businesses and large corporations

Sending payment instructions via the SWIFT messaging system — a matter of minutes on the fastest routes — can take more than two days on some of the slowest. (Source: Bloomberg)

Nexus or Icebreaker? Two competing ideas are jostling for attention, each promising to reshape the inefficiency-ridden landscape of moving money from one country to another. Instead of trying to choose between them, central banks ought to give both a shot.

The European payment system recently did a trial linkup with Malaysia and Singapore under the Bank for International Settlements’ Nexus protocol, designed to transfer funds between bank accounts in different countries under 60 seconds. Meanwhile, the monetary authorities of Israel, Norway and Sweden have tested a separate BIS-backed initiative that achieves the same goal of fast cross-border retail payments. Project Icebreaker uses central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, instead of bank accounts.

No prizes for guessing which of the two will get going first. Five countries in Southeast Asia, with a combined population of 490 million and gross domestic product of $2.6 trillion, have already decided to connect their domestic instant payment systems. Nexus is the obvious blueprint. Besides, CBDCs are mostly still undergoing pilot runs, or being evaluated for speed, scalability and privacy. Icebreaker can’t take off before tokenized versions of official currencies become widely available.

Still, consumers paying an average 6.3 percent on a $200 transfer will welcome alternatives. Sending payment instructions via the SWIFT
messaging system —  a matter of minutes on the fastest routes — can take more than two days on some of the slowest. The late 18th-century technology of correspondent banking that runs with the help of those messages is anachronistic in today’s world. In 64 countries, individuals are increasingly whipping out their smartphones to pay from deposit accounts, and expecting results in real time. According to Fidelity National Information Services Inc’s latest report, payments from one bank account to another will account of 24 percent of India’s e-commerce, 28 percent of Peru’s, 35 percent of Brazil’s and as much as 45 percent of Thailand’s by 2026.

Those transactions, however, will occur in purely domestic settings. International borders complicate things by introducing exchange rates, sanctions lists and money-laundering safeguards, among other hurdles. Sill, retail users and small businesses are tired of paying through their nose for money transfers, as are nations that rely on remittances sent to families back home by their overseas diaspora. Cutting prices by 5 percentage points can save $16 billion a year, according to the World Bank.