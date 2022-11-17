Global geopolitical outcomes are now dictated by Asia, not the G7

Highlights The centre of the global economy has shifted to Asia Besides China and Japan, India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East are all economic powerhouses These nations now drive global trade and investment The G7, with its Western perspective, no longer calls the shots In 1987, the British economic and international relations historian, Paul Kennedy, had argued in his book The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers, that “… in an era of modern, industrialized warfare, the link between economics and strategy...