Global fund manager survey says it’s time for a bear market rally

The latest Bank of America survey of global fund managers, carried out between 6th and 12th May, shows levels of risk aversion in the markets are comparable to prior crises moments, such as the Global Financial Crisis and the COVID shock. Here are some indicators of extreme bearishness: Cash levels with fund managers have surged to a 20-year high Global growth optimism is at record lows. The net percentage of investors expecting a weaker global economy over the next 12 months is...