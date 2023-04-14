Global Economy: Singapore has just sounded an alarm

It’s getting hard to be an optimist about the world economy. China’s reopening is proving solid but unspectacular. Talk of a US recession has resurfaced with vigor. To this unsettling picture, Singapore added its own warning Friday. It’s been a run of wins lately — for the bumpy-landing camp.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore paused its tightening and gave a sobering commentary on global and domestic prospects. In a separate report, the government described a rough first quarter: Gross domestic product shrank 0.7 percent from the prior three months, a worse outcome than economists anticipated. Little wonder the MAS, which uses the exchange rate as its primary policy tool, was ready for a break. Inflation will end the year markedly lower.

The central bank’s commentary on conditions beyond the city-state is often useful reading, and it hasn't disappointed this time. A hub for capital and talent, the tiny republic is shaped greatly by trends beyond its shores. The assessment is decidedly downbeat. “The drag on global investment and manufacturing from tighter financial conditions will intensify in the quarters ahead,” MAS said. “The boost to demand in most of the regional economies from their reopening last year will also fade over 2023.”

The agency also flagged the cumulative effects of efforts to combat inflation that have yet to fully work their way through the economy. These are the famous lags in policy impact that monetary chiefs everywhere are increasingly likely to cite.

Daniel Moss is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian economies.