HomeNewsOpinion

Global commodity price shock biggest risk to India’s growth story: Tanvee Gupta Jain, India economist, UBS India

Vatsala Kamat   •

UBS India's India economist says the RBI, by frontloading the interest rate cycle, is ensuring the Indian rupee doesn’t get into a free fall and at the same time the central bank is not being too much behind the curve, while also avoiding the impact of these factors feeding into household inflation expectations

'Any slowdown in global growth will adversely impact India’s growth outlook and will have ramifications on external demand as well.' Representative image
The US Federal Reserve’s 75 basis points rate hike in June and its hawkish stance reiterates its concerns over inflation. How long inflation will continue to haunt economies depends on when crude and commodity prices cool off. Reserve Bank of India too had, in its last Monetary Policy Committee meet, revised inflation estimates for FY2023 from 5.7 to 6.7 per cent, as it raised repo rates. According to Tanvee Gupta Jain, India economist at UBS India, if oil is at...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers