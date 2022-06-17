The US Federal Reserve’s 75 basis points rate hike in June and its hawkish stance reiterates its concerns over inflation. How long inflation will continue to haunt economies depends on when crude and commodity prices cool off. Reserve Bank of India too had, in its last Monetary Policy Committee meet, revised inflation estimates for FY2023 from 5.7 to 6.7 per cent, as it raised repo rates. According to Tanvee Gupta Jain, India economist at UBS India, if oil is at...