Gland Pharma’s streak of weak results should worry pharma investors

R. Sree Ram

The stock’s valuation has compressed from around 40 times FY21 earnings to about 23 times the FY23 earnings estimated figure

Highlights Annual revenues may drop for the first time since its listing The company is facing supply chain constraints for a year now with the issues yet to be resolved fully Competitive intensity increased in the US market and new products' scale-up is lagging expectations Growth rates may languish in the near term. New initiatives still in scale-up stage Gland Pharma’s revenue dropped for the third consecutive quarter in the December 2022 quarter, sending its shares to a new 52-week low on Tuesday. Revenue...

