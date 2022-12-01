HomeNewsOpinion

Gland Pharma’s Europe acquisition fails to excite investors

R. Sree Ram   •

The company is acquiring the Europe based Cenexi group, whose profit margins and return ratios are much lower than Gland Pharma's

Representative image.
Highlights Cenexi derives a large portion of its revenues from low yielding ampoules Cenexi’s revenues were little changed between 2019 and 2021 Gland Pharma plans to rationalise costs and improve product mix at Cenexi But manufacturing facilities in developed countries have a high-cost base and improving profitability can be a long-drawn process Shares of Gland Pharma lost 5 percent on Wednesday after the company said it acquired a sterile injectables manufacturer in Europe. The company, Cenexi Group, is valued (enterprise value) at 230 million euros....

