Giorgia Meloni hits Italian bankers with windfall profit tax

US President Joe Biden meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Oval Office of the White House July 27, 2023 in Washington, DC. Biden and Meloni discussed a range of bilateral issues during their meeting. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has abruptly disturned bankers’ summer holidays.

In a move that spooked markets, her hard-right government blindsided banks with a windfall tax in a decree passed at a late night cabinet meeting on Monday. The law provides for “40% withdrawal from banks’ multibillion-euro extra profits,” which resulted largely from European Central Bank interest rate increases. Bloomberg Intelligence estimates Italian lenders’ 2023 net income could be cut by 10% as a result. By mid-morning on Tuesday, the nine biggest losers on the nation’s benchmark stock index were banks.

Meloni has presented herself as a pragmatist since she became prime minister in October, soothing the jitters of European leaders and even Joe Biden, about her far-right political roots. But at home, business leaders have been concerned for months that her culture wars — which have included a clampdown on migrants and LGBTQ+ rights — could eventually spill into their domain, especially if she is starting to feel the pressure from a souring economy. Just last week, data showed Italy’s post-pandemic economic rebound had been all but snuffed out.

The move on Italian banks is a reminder of Meloni’s aptitude and appetite for populist politics, a skill admired even by her detractors that led her to become prime minister less than a decade after founding her Brothers of Italy party. The tax swoop hits not one, but two, powerful antagonists: big finance and Europe. Deputy Premier Antonio Tajani blamed the tax on the ECB, arguing on Tuesday it was “inevitable consequence” of its rate hikes.

Yet, while her government claims the extra revenue is needed to support Italians during the cost-of-living crunch, EU post-pandemic funds lay unspent — it has asked for a one-year extension to spend them.

The timing is notable. While August in Italy is a time for the beach, the Bank of Italy, which would be a natural arbiter of any new levy on Italian banks, is effectively in a period of interregnum. The new governor, Fabio Panetta, an ECB board member who turned down Meloni’s offer to be finance minister, is not arriving in the job until the autumn.

Meloni has claimed greater powers for herself since she became prime minister almost a year ago, from seeking more influence over corporate Italy to the government. In the spring, Meloni’s office inserted itself, along with Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, as the point of contact on negotiations between Brussels and Rome over the post-pandemic funds handout.

With Giorgetti absent from the cabinet meeting that approved the tax decree and parliament still needing to approve it within 60 days to take effect, bankers may still be able to grab a few weeks of holiday. It will take until at least the autumn to see the full impact of Meloni’s gambit.

Rachel Sanderson writes for Bloomberg. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.

Credit: Bloomberg